Maple Leafs Place Veteran Enforcer On Waivers
The Toronto Maple Leafs could be looking to add to their roster as the trade deadline approaches and need some space to make moves. Before looking to pull off any big trades, the Maple Leafs have placed veteran forward Ryan Reaves on waivers.
The 38-year-old forward is in his second season with the Maple Leafs with one year remaining on his current contract. Earning $1.35 million annually through the 2025-26 season, Reaves has had a fair bit of job security since signing in Toronto.
Since joining the Maple Leafs ahead of the 2023-24 season, Reaves has played in 84 games while scoring four goals and four assists for eight total points.
Not known for his offensive abilities, the veteran enforcer has notched 1,100 career penalty minutes over the course of his 15-year NHL career. Even at his age, Reaves is one of the best fighters and hitters in the league. He’s accumulated 3,065 hits between the Maple Leafs, Minnesota Wild, New York Rangers, Vegas Golden Knights, Pittsburgh Penguins, and St. Louis Blues.
In 912 career games, Reaves has picked up 63 goals and 74 assists for 137 total points. He’s yet to score a goal in 2024-25 in 35 games.
If Reaves clears waivers, the Maple Leafs will open up $1.15 million of extra cap space ahead of the deadline. If a team claims him, all $1.35 million will go to that team.
The Maple Leafs are looking to shed a little bit of cap space as the deadline closes in and placing Reaves on waivers could be a big help.
