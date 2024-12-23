Maple Leafs Winger Named Second Star of Week
The Toronto Maple Leafs are entering the holiday break near the top of the Atlantic Division. Without their captain Auston Matthews available for the majority of the past few weeks, the team's had several other star players step in. The result is the team is 21-11-2 and within just two points of the division lead. Leading the charge for the Leafs is winger William Nylander.
In recognition of his fantastic last week of action, the Maple Leafs winger was named the Second Star of the Week by the NHL for the week ending December 22nd. He joins Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, who was named the First Star, and Montreal Canadiens winger Patrik Laine, who was named Third Star.
Nylander had an outstanding week for the Leafs as they won two of their three games. He scored a goal in all three and finished the week with five goals and two assists. Through 34 games, he has 23 goals and 15 assists for 38 point.
"The 28-year-old Nylander, who compiled career highs in goals (t-40), assists (58) and points (98) in 2023-24, sits second in the League with 23 goals through 34 total appearances this season (23-15—38)," NHL PR wrote. "He also places among the 2024-25 leaders in game-winning goals (t-4th; 5), shots on goal (5th; 121), power-play goals (t-6th; 7), power-play points (t-9th; 16) and points (19th; 38)."
Nylander has been one of the most consistent and dependable forward for the Maple Leafs over the last few seasons. He's scored 40 goals in back-to-back campaigns and has three straight 30+ goal seasons. In his career he's surpassed the 30-goal mark four times and is on pace to do at least that this season. He's played in 637 career NHL games, scoring 240 goals and 326 assists for 566 points.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!