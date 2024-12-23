Oilers Winger On Fire After Slow Start
Edmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman extended his goal scoring streak to six games in a 3-1 victory over the surging Ottawa Senators. It was another excellent game from the winger, who has been a top player for the team since returning from injury at the beginning of the month.
In the nine games since Hyman's return for the Oilers, he's been one of the team's best players and point producers. He's scored 10 goals and added an assist in that span, including three goals on the man advantage. Speaking to reporters post game, Hyman talked about his improved numbers since returning from injury.
"As long as you stick with your process and you’re playing the same way, if you’re playing well and getting looks, if you continue to stick with it and if your team has the confidence to stick with you — which obviously the coaching staff did — it was just a 20-game kind of blip,” he said. “I thought I was playing well, I just wasn’t scoring. That’s what happens, you just have to keep playing."
This scoring streak is a perfect response to early season criticism. He began the season in a slump and failed to score a goal until the team's 11th game of the season. But this stretch has helped raise his season totals to 13 goals and six assists for 19 points in 26 games.
It's no coincidence then that the Oilers are rapidly ascending the Pacific Division, Western Conference, and NHL standings. Since Hyman's return, the Oilers are 8-1 while scoring 40 goals as a team. That averages to nearly 4.5 goals per game. It's likely not a sustainable number for the duration of a season, but it's closer to what their offense is capable of. Led by a superstar duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, having supplemental scoring threats like Hyman pitching in will be the key for a lengthy postseason run.
