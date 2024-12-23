Rangers Bench Star Forward As Skid Continues
The New York Rangers have been one of the worst teams in the NHL in recent weeks with a 4-12-0 record in their last 16 games played. Over that span, the Rangers have made multiple trades, and may have a few more moves on the horizon, but anything of the sort is on pause for the NHL’s holiday roster freeze.
Still with games to play, however, the Rangers are still trying to find any sort of wakeup call they can. The newest bold move has come in the form of benching one of their star players.
As the Rangers took the ice for warmups ahead of their meeting with the New Jersey Devils, Chris Kreider was absent. There was a brief buzz that the Rangers were likely benching one of their top names for this rivalry matchup ahead of the Christmas break, and Kreider was given the short end of the stick.
Kreider’s name appearing in headlines isn’t anything new this season. He’s been atop trade boards ever since the Rangers let it be known they are open for just about anything trade-wise. Kreider and now former captain Jacob Trouba were the first big names listed in the rumor mill.
This benching may have also been lurking for some time. It wasn’t long ago the Rangers healthy scratched Kaapo Kakko from the lineup, while he was performing at a far better clip than a few key veterans, including Kreider.
Kakko was traded a few days later but had the chance to voice his displeasure before being sent to the Seattle Kraken.
Kreider has played in 30 games this season and has 11 goals and one assist for 12 total points. Normally one of the Rangers’ most consistent producers on offense, Kreider hasn’t been able to shutout the noise around the organization and score at his usual pace.
