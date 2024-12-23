Rangers Champion Crowns Perfect Next Captain
The New York Rangers have been the center of attention in the NHL for a good chunk of the 2024-25 season, and that won’t be changing any time soon. A horrible stretch of 4-12-0 on their last 16 games has forced quite a few trade rumors, but also a couple of actual dealings.
Over their poor run, the Rangers have traded former second-overall pick Kaapo Kakko and now former captain Jacob Trouba. With the Anaheim Ducks taking Trouba off their hands, the Rangers are without a captain.
There are a few key names in the organization could easily take his place, but a former Stanley Cup champion with the Rangers believes the perfect choice is obvious. According to Alex Kovalev, Artemi Panarin should be the next Rangers captain.
“Panarin has all the abilities for this. He is a leader,” Kovalev told rg.org. “I don't know how he behaves in the locker room, but on the ice, he is an absolute leader. This is the main thing—you need to go out on the ice and lead your teammates by example.”
Ever since arriving in New York ahead of the 2019-20 season, Panarin has by far been the Rangers’ most productive player. He’s led the team in scoring in all five seasons he’s been a Ranger, and is leading this year by a wide margin.
In 381 career games with the Rangers, Panarin has scored 164 goals and 334 assists for 498 points. Soon enough he’ll have 500 as a member of the Rangers, and should quickly climb the franchise ranks for offense.
As for taking over as captain, there are a lot of viable options the Rangers could consider, but Panarin is one of a very view that haven’t been found in the rumor mill.
Chris Kreider might be on the trade block, as well as Mika Zibanejad. Those are perfect candidates for the captaincy, but you can’t place the “C” on someone who might see his name in such rumors.
Panarin and Adam Fox are easily the two top options in New York, and it might be high powered forward who takes over the role.
