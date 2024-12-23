Maple Leafs Not Concerned About Auston Matthews' Injury
The Toronto Maple Leafs missed their captain for about a month earlier in the season due to an upper-body injury, and when he returned it was expected he would be good for the remainder of the season. While the Maple Leafs were taking on the Buffalo Sabres, however, Auston Matthews aggravated his injury, forcing him out of the lineup for the next night.
The Maple Leafs went on to lose to the New York Islanders by a score of 6-3, and concern may be growing around Matthews’ injury situation. While the Toronto fans may worry, there isn’t much sweating going on within the team.
According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, the Maple Leafs are not showing any signs of panic regarding Matthews and his recurring injury.
“The one thing I always look for is panic,” Friedman said. “One of the things with the Maple Leafs this year… their fans are getting all over them with the injury diagnosis.”
Fans in Toronto want to know what’s going on with the players and their health, especially when it comes to one of the game’s best players. The Maple Leafs need a healthy Auston Matthews to really be a threat in the long run.
“Are people panicking?” Friedman said. “I don’t sense it, now.”
Concern may grow within the organization down the line, but for now, the Maple Leafs have not been worried about the situation.
During Matthews’ initial stint on injured reserve, he traveled to Germany for further evaluation. He returned and there was a sense that there shouldn’t be any lingering effects from his ailment.
A cross-check from Sabres defenseman Dennis Gilbert has been identified as the cause of Matthews’ injury flaring up. You can see Matthews lift his left arm in some pain after falling to the ice behind the Sabres net.
It’s not clear if Matthews will be back on the ice for their final game before the holiday break, but there is at least a sense of calm around the Maple Leafs team. They expect their captain to be at full health and producing at a high level in no time.
