Sam Bennett Should Expect Retributions From Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs may have won Game 1 against the Florida Panthers but might be without starting goalie Anthony Stolarz for quite some time. Head coach Craig Berube wasn’t ready to rule out Stolarz for Game 2, but given the circumstances, it’s very likely the Maple Leafs will have to go with Joseph Woll between the pipes for some time.
Stolarz was taken out of the Maple Leafs crease in Game 1 following multiple blows to the head in various forms that forced him to be stretchered out of the arena and to a local hospital.
One of the impacts Stolarz took was from Panters forward Sam Bennett who skated through Stolarz’s head with his forearm/elbow. Bennett was no penalized on the play, no Maple Leafs had a reaction to the hit in real time, and the NHL Department of Player Safety did not issue a fine or suspension.
It’s not certain if Bennett caused the hospitalization of Stolarz, but it’s safe to say he should expect payback in Game 2. Former NHL defenseman Frank Corrado said on TSN that as long as it’s nothing that can get them in their own hot water, the Maple Leafs should challenge Bennett.
“Is there going to be some kind of retribution by Toronto?” Corrado said. “Within the parameters of the game, where you’re not doing something undisciplined, why not? Why not use this situation to gain some kind of something in this series? Some kind of momentum. Get some excitement into the building.”
Corrado notes that Bennett has a history of questionable hits and has had to answer for moments like this before.
“If someone wants to go out there and challenge Sam Bennett, he’s a big boy,” Corrado said. “He’s fought before, he hits guys, he hits people in the head, he should take that challenge.”
The Maple Leafs will have to be smart about their decision-making against Bennett and the Panthers, but it’s safe to say the temperature of the series has been turned up following Stolarz’s injury.
