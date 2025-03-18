Capitals Winger Even Strength Play Fueling Breakout Season
The major headline of the Washington Capitals campaign is Alex Ovechkin’s pursuit of the NHL’s all-time goal-scoring record. Closing in on history, it’s understandable that Ovi’s season takes center stage.
The Capitals have a bevy of players overachieving this season aside from their captain, and no one has had more of a breakout year than power forward Aliaksei Protas. The 24-year-old winger was the team’s third-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and over the past six years has developed into another rugged player with an underappreciated scoring touch, made in the mold of teammate Tom Wilson.
In 67 games this season, Protas is hitting new offensive heights. With 29 goals, 30 assists, and 59 points, he’s already established career highs in every offensive category and ranks second on the team in goals and totals points.
There’s a million things to like about Protas’ game. His size is enviable, standing at 6’6” and weighing nearly 250 pounds. He’s one of the heaviest players in the league and it’s noticeable on the ice. Opposing defenders struggle to gain positioning on him. When Protas goes to the net, he gets there with ease.
What is the most impressive part of this breakout campaign is when he’s doing his scoring. The Capitals are terrifying with the man advantage. Despite their 22% conversion rate ranking 15th in the NHL, every opponent of theirs will tell you the key to defeating them is keeping them off the power play.
The trouble with that approach is it neglects how effective a player like Protas has been this season at even strength. 27 of Protas' 29 goals this season have come at 5-on-5. That ranks tied for fifth in the NHL with Boston Bruins superstar David Pastrnak and trails league leader Leon Draisaitl by seven. With a single power play point, it's clear the winger doesn't need any special teams situations to boost his production. Furthermore, his even strength scoring skills are in line with the top-line wingers in the NHL this season.
Protas does his damage when teams are playing evenly. It’s a testament to how much his game has grown this season and how the offensive structure in Washington is benefiting him. Playing alongside Pierre-Luc Dubois and Connor McMichael, the trio is one of the top performing lines in the NHL and paving the way for a possible deep run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
