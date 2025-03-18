Rangers Middle-Six Winger Out For Season
The New York Rangers are jockeying for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Currently clinging to the final Wild Card position, they need every point they can get. The Rangers take on the Calgary Flames in their next contest in a must-win matchup.
The Rangers will need to overcome another obstacle in order to make the postseason. The team announced that winger Arthur Kaliyev is out for the rest of the season and any potential playoff matchups due to an upper-body injury. Mollie Walker of the New York Post Sports was the first to report.
The loss of Kaliyev eliminates another depth option for the Rangers. This could create a larger problem as the team seeks consistent scoring from their bottom lines heading toward the postseason.
This was his first campaign as a Rangers forward, and he showed glimpses in a limited sample size. Over 14 games, he scored three goals and one assist while averaging a bit over 11 minutes of ice time.
Before joining the Rangers, Kaliyev was a second-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Kings and began his NHL career with that organization. His first two seasons in the NHL were solid. He recorded 14 goals and 13 assists for 27 points in 80 games as a rookie and followed that up with 13 goals and 15 assists in 56 games as a second-year player. Totaling 202 NHL games so far, he's collected 38 goals, 37 assists, and 75 points.
The Rangers are going to be relying even more on their top players for the remaining schedule. They've already given players like JT Miller and Vincent Trocheck increases in ice time, and that will likely continue over the final 14 games of the regular season and into the postseason.
