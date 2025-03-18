Blues Forward Could Break Personal Record Against Predators
Jordan Kyrou has become one of the faces of the St. Louis Blues organization. In the six years since the organization won their first Stanley Cup, most of the top names have moved on. Franchise icons like Alex Pietrangelo, Vladimir Tarasenko, Ryan O'Reilly, and Alexander Steen are playing with different teams or working in front office roles post-playing.
Now, the Blues are led by a new wave of players like Kyrou, Robert Thomas, Jake Neighbours, and Dylan Holloway. The work of their core has them knocking on the door of the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. Kyrou especially has reached a new level and he has the chance to set a personal record against the Nashville Predators.
Kyrou's recorded back-to-back three point games for the Blues. He notched three assists against the Anaheim Ducks despite taking a vicious hit from Ducks defenseman, Jacob Trouba. The previous game, he netted his first hat trick of the season against the Minnesota Wild.
Facing the lowly Predators, Kyrou could do something he's never done before: record three points in three straight games. He has an excellent chance of reaching the milestone. The way he's playing combined with the Preds' struggles all year long are the perfect environment for Kyrou to continue his elite run.
Through 68 games, Kyrou is leading the team in scoring. He has 27 goals, 29 assists, and 56 points. He's tied for the team lead with six power play goals as well. With him leading the way, the Blues are 33-28-7, good for 73 points. Because the Vancouver Canucks have a game in hand and an equal number of wins and regulation wins, they hold the final Wild Card spot. But the Blues are rolling along, and Kyrou can help them claim sole possession of a Wild Card position with another three-point performance.
