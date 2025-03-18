Penguins and Predators Heading to Sweden for NHL Global Series
The NHL has announced that the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators will face off in Stockholm, Sweden as part of the 2025-26 season’s Global Series. After a report for Seth Rorabaugh that stated the Penguins were heading to Sweden, the NHL made everything official with the Predators being revealed as their opponents.
The Penguins and Predators will play two games at Stockholm’s Avicii Arena on November 14 and 16. This will be the Penguins’ first trip to Europe since they kicked off the 2008-09 season in Sweden, and the Predators’ third trip overseas, but first to Sweden.
Between the Penguins and Predators current NHL rosters, there are six players who call Sweden home.
Penguins’ defenseman Erik Karlsson and forwards Rickard Rakell and Emil Bemstrom are all natives of Sweden with Karlsson and Rakell donning the Tre Kroner at the recent 4 Nations Face-Off.
The Predators have three more Sweden natives between Filip Forsberg, Andreas Englund, and Adam Wilsby. Forsberg is the Predators all-time leading goal scorer and was also a key feature on Team Sweden’s 4 Nations roster.
Beyond the Swedes, the Penguins and Predators rosters are loading with veteran talent who are some of the best players the game has to offer. The Penguins have been led by Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang for the last two decades. The Predators feature Stanley Cup champions Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and Ryan O’Reilly, all led by captain Roman Josi.
Neither the Penguins nor Predators are Stanley Cup Playoff threats this season, but they both look to rebound as possible contenders in 2025-26. Their meetings in Sweden could be massively important to both teams.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!