Rookie Goalie Guides Senators Past Streaking Stars
The Ottawa Senators ended the Dallas Stars' seven-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory, surprising one of the hottest teams in the NHL. Leading the effort for the Sens was their rookie goaltender Leevi Merilainen.
The Senators turned to Merilainen following an injury to their Vezina Trophy-winning starter, Linus Ullmark. Playing in relief, Merilainen has given the Sens a spark since being recalled. In six games played, he's earned a 4-2 record and posted a 2.34 goals against average. It's impressive work from the former third-round pick, but to the 22-year-old net minder it's just another day at the office.
"It’s just work,” he said following his second win of the weekend. “It’s my work. It’s my job; I have to do this. I’m just happy to be here."
His teammates see his performance a bit differently. Star forward Tim Stutzle hurled postgame praise at Merilainen for his weekend starts. Bottom-six forward Matthew Highmore was a bit more amped up in describing just how impactful the rookie goalie has been for the team.
"Listen, Leevi has been tremendous," he said. “From the time that I met him last year in Belleville, till the last two games up here with him, he's been a spectacular rock back there and just a guy that competes really hard. Really happy to see his success.”
While he is technically still a rookie, this is the second stint for Merilainen with the Senators. He made his NHL debut back during the 2022-2023 season, starting two games as a 20-year-old and looking thoroughly out of his depths.
This year, however, he appears much better equpped for NHL action and his confidence is making a world of difference. He posted his first career shutout against the Pittsburgh Penguins, stopping all 29 shots against him. In three of his four victories, he's allowed two goals or less and made at least 24 saves. It may not be Vezina Trophy worthy, but Merilainen's performance is keeping the team afloat while the await the return of their star goalie.
