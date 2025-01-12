Capitals Goalie Deserves Vezina Trophy Consideration
The Washington Capitals snuck their way into the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, but they seem like the real deal this time around. With a 28-10-5 record, the Capitals sit atop the Eastern Conference with 61 standings points.
While Alex Ovechkin turning back the clock is a big reason for the Capitals’ success, they’ve also gotten outstanding work from an unexpected place. Goalie Logan Thompson has been splitting time between the pipes with Charlie Lindgren, but it’s Thompson who has been stealing the show.
Thompson has one of the best goalie records in the NHL at 18-2-3 with a .919 save percentage and 2.32 goals against average. He doesn’t have a shutout yet this season, but he’s deserving of Vezina Trophy talks.
It’ll be tough to topple the reigning winner in Connor Hellebuyck, but Thompson should be in the conversation for a nomination. NHL’s Trophy Tracker doesn’t agree, listing the Winnipeg Jets’ Hellebuyck, Minnesota Wild’s Filip Gustavsson, and New Jersey Devils’ Jacob Markstrom as the Vezina Trophy favorites.
Thompson didn’t even get an honorable mention as Dallas Stars’ Jake Oettinger and Tampa Bay Lighting’s Andrei Vasilevskiy were the last two goalies to receive over 11 points.
If Thompson wasn’t splitting time with Lindgren, maybe the voting would be different, but his numbers are nothing to look past regardless of deployment.
Only one other regular starter in the NHL can say they’ve only lost twice in regulation and that’s Los Angeles Kings’ Darcy Kuemper. Thompson’s only two regulation losses were also one-goal games. He’s yet to lose a game this season by more than one goal.
According to monyepuck.com, among goalies who play regularly, Thompson leads the NHL in goals saved above expected per 60 with a .868. Hellebuyck sits second with a .792. The hard numbers look great for Thompson and the analytics play nicely in his favor.
Thompson started the season with a nine-game point streak and is currently riding a seven-game point streak.
The Capitals traded for Thompson during the 2024 NHL Draft after four seasons and a Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights. It wasn’t easy to guess where the Capitals were heading coming into 2024-25, but Thompson has made a world of difference in helping them look like true Cup contenders.
Thompson doesn’t need to win the Vezina, again it’ll be tough to beat the reigning champ, but he deserves more respect when it comes to being in the conversation.
