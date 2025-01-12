Penguins Forward Involved in Car Accident Before Game
The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without one of their top forwards following a car accident. Before the team's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the team announced that winger Michael Bunting was involved in a car accident and would miss the upcoming contest.
The Penguins shared the news just prior to the team's face-off with the Lightning. Penguins Head Coach Mike Sullivan provided the update. He told NHL.com writer Wes Crosby that despite Bunting missing the next game, he is okay following the accident. The organization's PR team also sent out an update via their X account.
The injury comes less than 24 hours after Bunting was at the center of a very scrappy affair between the Penguins and the Ottawa Senators. He and Senators forward Nick Cousins were sparring partners throughout the contest and Bunting finished the game with six penalty minutes.
Bunting has been one of the best forwards in Pittsburgh this season and has been crucial to the team's revival in the second half of the season. Over 43 games, he has 13 goals and 12 assists for 25 points. He's been red-hot over his last 10 games specifically, registering six goals and nine points in that span. His tenacious attitude on the ice comes through on every shift and it's been a huge boost to the Penguins and their at-times lackluster forward group.
The good news for the Penguins is they are set to have a forward return to the lineup while Bunting exits. Winger Philip Tomasino, who has missed the past few games, was activated off of the Injured Reserve in advance of their game against the Lightning. Tomasino has been excellent since the team acquired him from the Nashville Predators, and now he'll be immediately called upon to produce with the team's hottest forward out of the lineup.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!