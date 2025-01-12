Penguins Goalie Duo Among Worst in NHL
The Pittsburgh Penguins have had themselves a roller coaster ride of a season through 44 games of 2024-25. The Penguins hold an 18-18-8 record for 44 standings points, just two back of an Eastern Conference wild card spot.
While the Penguins have had both hot and cold streaks, there has been one noticeable consistency. The goalie duo of Tristan Jarry and Alex Nedeljkovic isn’t working and is among the worst in the NHL based on analytics.
According to moneypuck.com, Jarry and Nedeljkovic are one of just two goalie duos who appear in the bottom 15 for goals saved above expected. Jarry sits 11th worst with a -6.5% and Nedeljkovic is 10th worst with a -7.2%.
The only other team with two goalies in the bottom 15 in this category is the Columbus Blue Jackets with Elvis Merzlikins (12th -6.2%) and Daniil Tarasov (2nd -10.5%). Tarasov has only played 10 games this season and is currently not on the Blue Jackets NHL roster.
Of the 15 names on the list, five of the goalies are not NHL regulars this season.
Even outside of the analytics, the Penguins goalie duo is having real troubles in 2024-25. Jarry has an 8-6-4 record with a .888 save percentage and 3.33 goals against average. Nedeljkovic holds a record of 7-7-4 with a .886 save percentage and 3.40 goals against average.
One of the most jarring anomalies that sets the Penguins up for failure is Jarry and Nedeljkoivc’s tendencies to allow goals on the first shot they see in a game. Jarry has done it six times this season with Nedeljkovic doing it three times.
One of Nedeljkovic’s first-shot goals came in a relief effort, but it’s still a sign of both netminders not being ready when they hit the ice.
Even third-string goalie Joel Blomqvist allowed a goal on a first shot in one of his eight games played this season.
The Penguins have a stacked prospect pool when it comes to goalies with Blomqvist, Sergei Murashov, and Taylor Gauthier all putting up outstanding seasons in the minor leagues. Their two options at the NHL level, however, have been dropping the ball and are holding the Penguins back as they try and claw back into the playoffs.
