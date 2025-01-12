Hurricanes Retire Franchise Icon’s Number
Eric Staal spent 12 years of his 18-year NHL career with the Carolina Hurricanes, becoming one of the most recognizable names in that franchise’s history. A four-time All-Star and a captain for seven seasons in Carolina, the Hurricanes are celebrating Staal as one of the franchise icons by retiring his No. 12.
In a pregame ceremony, the Hurricanes rose Staal’s jersey to the rafters at the Lonovo Center, never to be worn again in Carolina.
During his time with the Hurricanes, Staal grew into a leader and legend for the organization. In 909 regular season games played between 2003 and 2016, he scored 322 goals and 453 assists for 775 points, all of which are second in franchise history.
Only Hall of Famer Ron Francis has more goals, assists, and points in Hurricanes history.
During his time in Carolina, the Hurricanes weren’t one of the top teams in the NHL, but when they made the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Staal hit new levels. Staal helped lead the Hurricanes in two playoff runs.
The first came in 2006 when the Hurricanes captured the franchise’s first Stanley Cup. Staal led the playoffs in scoring with nine goals and 19 assists for 28 total points at the age of 21.
In 2009, the Hurricanes made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Final, before being swept by the Pittsburgh Penguins. In 18 games played that postseason, Staal scored 10 goals and five assists for 15 total points.
Originally a second overall pick of the Hurricanes in 2003, Staal went on to play 18 seasons in the NHL. After the Hurricanes, Staal played with the New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild, Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens, and the Florida Panthers.
In 1,365 games in the NHL, Staal scored 455 goals and 608 assists for 1,063 total points.
Between the Hurricanes and the Hartford Whalers, only 11 players have donned the No. 12. With Staal’s name going to the rafters, he’ll be the last.
