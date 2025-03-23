UConn Basketball Coach Won't Wear Hurricanes Jersey
The story of the Carolina Hurricanes cannot be told without the Hartford Whalers. The former Whalers organization relocated to Raleigh, North Carolina in the late 1990's after 25 seasons in Connecticut.
In the years since, there's been little love for the Hurricanes from the folks in the state of Connecticut. That distaste has infiltrated the entire state, including the University of Connecticut. The school's basketball program began their journey at the Men's NCAA Tournament in Raleigh for the Round of 64. As a welcome gift, the Greater Raleigh Convention & Visitors' Bureau sent all eight coaches their own Hurricanes jersey.
For UConn Men's Basketball Coach, Dan Hurley, it was a touching gift. However, he made it clear that he could never put it on and may not keep it. David Borges of CT Insider shared the quotes the coach gave in response to the gift.
“It was a nice gesture by the great people of Raleigh,” he said. "Obviously I would never put it on. I’ve got to decide whether to keep it. That would be a big problem in Connecticut."
Why would that be such a big problem? Well, it's because Raleigh and North Carolina stole hockey from Hartford and the state of Connecticut, according to Hurley.
I don’t think (the bureau) understands,” he said. “That they stole our NHL team."
The disdain for the Hurricanes franchise has brewed in Connecticut since the Whalers played their final game there during the 1996-1997 season. In the years since, the Hurricanes franchise has found success in North Carolina while hockey returned to Hartford in the form of an American Hockey League team. It's fair for there to be some residual hurt feelings.
The Hurricanes are pushing toward the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. They currently sit in second place in the Metropolitan Division and are staring down a first round matchup against the New Jersey Devils.
