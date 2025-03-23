Devils HC Sends Brutal Message to Defenseman
For most of the 2024-25 season, the New Jersey Devils looked like a top team that could easily fight for the Stanley Cup. Despite the great start to the year, recent Devils’ games haven’t been so fortunate, and key injuries have really hampered their Cup aspirations.
The Devils will be without star forward Jack Hughes for the remainder of the regular season and playoffs, and defenseman Dougie Hamilton will be shelved through the rest of the regular season. With those key names out of the lineup, head coach Sheldon Keefe expects certain players to step up and keep their championship hopes alive.
One such player is defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic, who must start picking up the slack. At least that’s what Keefe thinks thanks to a brutally honest response following a loss to the Ottawa Senators.
While Keefe was being asked about Kovacevic saying the team needs to start playing with a playoff mindset, Keefe quickly cut off the interviewer to inject his thoughts.
“Kovacevic just needs to play better,” Keefe said. “That would help.”
Following Keefe’s stern remark, there was a brief pause before he walked away from the podium, ending the press conference.
The Devils hold a 6-8-0 record since returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off break, and Kovacevic must not be pulling his weight on the ice. He has four assists and is an even plus/minus rating since the league resumed play, but Keefe must see things differently.
Expectations are high in New Jersey, and especially so for Kovacevic as the 27-year-old is playing in his first year with the Devils.
It’ll be hard for the Devils to fall out of the playoff race, but losing crucial names like Hughes and Hamilton will certainly make them a weaker team in the postseason.
If players like Kovacevic answer the call, though, they shouldn’t have any issues being a worthy opponent.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!