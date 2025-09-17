Mammoth Goalie Won’t Attend Training Camp
A veteran goaltender for the Utah Mammoth won’t be reporting to training camp as he and the organization work to find a trade partner or other solution. As the Mammoth opened camp with 66 players, that number quickly changed to 65 as the organization’s general manager, Bill Armstrong, shared the news that 28-year-old goalie Connor Ingram is not reporting to camp.
The Mammoth and Ingram’s representatives are working to find a solution and new organization, according to Cole Bagley of KSL Sports. Armstrong stated that the two camps are working together, but the plan is to ultimately waive the puck-stopper if a trade isn’t finalized quickly.
“BREAKING: Connor Ingram will NOT attend training camp as he and the team work to find him a new home,” he wrote via his X account. “Armstrong says they plan to eventually place him on waivers.”
Ingram played in just 28 games for the Mammoth last season. Starting 22 games, he posted a record of 9-8-4 with a 3.27 goals-against average and a .882 save percentage.
The 2023-2024 season was a breakout campaign for Ingram, however. Starting 48 games in the final year of the Arizona Coyotes’ franchise before their relocation to Utah, he won 23 games with a 2.91 goals-against average, a .907 save percentage and four shutouts.
Ingram is less than a month removed being cleared by the NHL/NHLPA’s Player Assistance Program. He cut his 2024-2025 season short after 28 games to enter the program in March of 2025.
This was the second time during his NHL career that Ingram entered and cleared the Player Assistance Program. Previously, he’s dealt with mental health concerns like depression and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD).
He’s been quite open about his mental health during his NHL career, and he was rewarded by the league for his efforts a few years ago. He was named the Masterton Trophy winner during the 2023-2024 campaign. The award is given annually to the “the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey,” honoring his determination and efforts on his own health journey.
Softening the blow for the Mammoth is the fact that they already have their NHL tandem for the upcoming season. Karel Vejmelka figures to start the bulk of the games, while journeyman veteran Vitek Vanecek was acquired this offseason to provide a more dependable backup option. They also have Jaxson Stauber bouncing between the NHL and AHL. Stauber has 12 NHL starts under his belt.
