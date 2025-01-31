Utah Hockey Club Center Out Indefinitely
The Utah Hockey Club was dealt another tough blow to their 2025 postseason odds. The team's top center and former third-overall pick Logan Cooley, who has been having an excellent season establishing new career highs, will be out of the lineup for an undetermined amount of time.
The Utah Hockey Club's PR team shared via their X account that Cooley sustained a lower-body injury. Due to this new ailment, he will be out indefinitely and the organization plans to reevaluate his injury and establish a better timeline after the 4 Nations Face-Off.
The loss of Cooley will be a huge hit to the Utah lineup. It's been a breakout season for the 20-year-old forward, who is playing in his second full season in the NHL. Over 50 games in 2024-2025, he has 15 goals and 28 assists for 43 points and was averaging over 17 minutes of ice-time. As a rookie, he recorded 20 goals and 24 assists for 44 points over 82 games. Over 132 NHL games, he's accumulated. 35 goals, 52 assists, and 87 points.
This season, he was asserting himself as the top center for the organization. He was playing the majority of his even strength shifts with wingers Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz, and while the team's offense is mired in a slump, that trio was putting together solid possession and shot attempt control numbers as a trio.
The injury to Cooley is also the second loss to their top-six unit this season. Earlier, winger Dylan Guenther, who was the team's top goal scorer, sustained an injury that's kept him out since January 8th. He's closer to a return, but for now they remain without two of the best players in the organization.
Utah is still in the playoff hunt despite the setbacks, but they are losing ground. Their record is 21-21-8 through 50 games, and they are currently seven points back of the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!