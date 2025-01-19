Elias Pettersson Tells Canucks to Keep Him
The Vancouver Canucks are the center of attention in the NHL, and not because they’re on some incredible hot streak. Instead, everyone is keeping an eye on the Canucks as a feud between J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson has reached a boiling point.
The rift between the two has opened the door for the Canucks to make a trade involving one or both Miller and Pettersson. While Miller appears to be on the verge of being traded, Pettersson would rather not be dealt anywhere.
According to Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet’s Saturday Headlines, Pettersson has requested that he stays with the Canucks.
“I heard earlier this week that Elias Pettersson, who does not have no-trade protection yet, has told the Canucks he would like to stay,” Friedman said. “And I think their preference is to do that.”
Over the course of the last few weeks, both Miller and Pettersson appeared as the more likely option to be traded. This newest update gives Miller the advantage of finding a new home, and soon.
Miller may have a full no-move clause, but some teams have been given permission to speak with him. Pettersson on the other hand, doesn’t have any trade protections in his contract until next season.
Pettersson does, however, make $11.6 million against the salary cap and is in the first year of an eight-year contract. Even without trade protections, that’s a tough deal to move.
The Canucks and Pettersson committed to each other last season when they signed the eight-year extension, and both sides certainly don’t want to see that bond thrown away already.
The feud has taken a toll not only on Miller and Pettersson, but on the entire Canucks offense. Miller has eight goals in 35 games played this season while Pettersson has 29 points in 39 games.
Regardless of production and contracts, Pettersson wants to stay in Vancouver. Miller could be wearing a new uniform soon.
