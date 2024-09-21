Canucks Add Insurance In Net
The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Kevin Lankinen to a one-year deal worth $875,000, the team announced Saturday.
“Kevin is an experienced NHL player who will add to our depth in goal,” general manager Patrick Allvin said, per the team's website. “He had a solid season last year in Nashville and has the size and skillset we like in a netminder. We look forward to getting him here to start working with our group.”
Lankinen, 29, spent the past two seasons with the Nashville Predators as Juuse Saros' backup. In that time, the Finnish netminder posted a 20-14-1 record with a .912 save percentage and a 2.79 goals against average.
Before that, Lankinen started his NHL career with the Chicago Blackhawks. In two seasons in the Windy City, he had a 25-29-11 record, a .901 save percentage and a 3.23 goals against average. Unlike in Nashville, Lankinen was the starter for a good chunk of his time in Chicago.
Now Lankinen joins a Canucks team that badly needs his services. Not because they don't have capable goalies, but because they're incredibly injured in net.
The biggest story of the offseason for Vancouver is the health of star goalie Thatcher Demko. The Vezina finalist suffered a knee injury in last season's first-round series against Nashville, and though he was reportedly close to returning later in the playoffs, his status is now far more unclear. Just recently, Demko himself said he wasn't sure if he'd be ready to go for the season opener on Oct. 9.
“I can't really give you an answer, to be honest,” Demko said. “Had you asked me a month ago, I really wouldn't have been able to tell you. I will say we're on a great trajectory right now.”
At the same time, backup Arturs Silovs, who stepped up in Demko's absence in the playoffs, is dealing with a knee injury of his own. If both Demko and Silovs miss the start of the season, then the Canucks' goalie situation looks very shaky.
That's why adding Lankinen, a proven goaltender at the NHL level, is so important. If nothing else, he'll help steer the ship until Demko and/or Silovs return.
