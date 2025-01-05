Canucks Adjust Trade Target For Possible Blockbuster
It’s become clear the Vancouver Canucks are putting everything on the table when it comes to settling the rumored feud between J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson. Elliotte Friedman reported on Sportsnet’s Saturday Headlines that the Canucks are open to trading none, one, or both Miller or Pettersson.
If the Canucks do end up finding a trade partner for either Miller or Pettersson, they will likely make a shift in their preferred return target. While the Canucks have been hunting for defensemen, Friedman states that they would ideally want a center back for Miller and/or Pettersson.
“If the Canucks do make a trade, they’re going to need a center in return,” Friedman said. “I know the Canucks fans right now are concerned about the defense… but I believe the team has prioritized center in a return more than the blue line.”
The Canucks have been without Filip Hronek since late November with an upper-body injury while captain Quinn Hughes has been out with an undisclosed injury. Without two of their top defensemen in the lineup, the Canucks defense has been desperate for help, and are likely to take a swing on the blue line, just not for Miller or Pettersson.
If deals come along and the Canucks are losing Miller and Pettersson, they’ll suddenly be slim down the middle.
“Obviously, they’d be trading a center if one or both was to go,” Friedman said. “As part of the package… a center would be the priority.”
While neither Miller nor Pettersson have requested a trade out of Vancouver, the Canucks are doing their due diligence in testing the market for either player. Miller and Pettersson are star forwards that just haven’t been at the top of their game this season.
After 103 points in 2023-24, Miller has just six goals and 19 assists for 25 points in 28 games played.
Pettersson is two years removed from a 102-point campaign, but has 10 goals and 18 assists for 28 total points in 2024-25.
Neither of those point totals are where they should be considering the caliber of players and the contracts they signed. Miller makes $8 million annually until 2030, and Pettersson is the highest-paid player in Vancouver at $11.6 million until 2032.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!