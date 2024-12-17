Report: Canucks Identify Top Trade Need
It’s well known that Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin combine to give the Vancouver Canucks one of the most active front offices in the NHL. That won’t be any different in the 2024-25 season as the Canucks are sure to be at the center of quite a few trade rumors before the deadline.
The Canucks may not make a move before the upcoming holiday roster freeze, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have targets in mind. According to Pierre LeBrun on TSN’s Insider Trading, the Canucks have identified exactly what they are looking for on the trade market.
“Certainly, a top need has been identified,” LeBrun said. “A top-four D. That’s certainly the top item for the Vancouver Canucks.”
Ever since Filip Hronek supered an upper-body injury in late November, the Canucks have been in need of a solid replacement. Hronek didn’t bring a ton of scoring from the blue line but was a key to shutting down opposing offenses.
The Canucks have gone 5-2-2 since losing Hronek, but they want something new in the defensive room. Reports have indicated they are shopping around the recently signed Vincent Desharnais only adding to the Canucks desire to make moves on the blue line.
“The Canucks are intent in trying to trade for a top-four D,” LeBrun said. “They feel they need the depth there.”
While a top-four defenseman might be the Canucks main focus, LeBrun didn’t rule out the idea that a forward might still be in the cards, as well.
“Also, a winger,” LeBrun said. “They’re looking for both.”
Finding a new winger might just be icing on the cake for the Canucks as they get good production from all areas of the lineup.
Rutherford, Allvin, and the Canucks are always ready to make moves in order to improve their lineup. They’ve identified their needs and could be ready to pull the trigger at any moment.
