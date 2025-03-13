Canucks' Quinn Hughes Key to Playoff Push
The Vancouver Canucks are keeping themselves squarely in the Western Conference playoff race thanks to a huge shootout win over the Calgary Flames. Defenseman Quinn Hughes returned to the Canucks’ lineup against the Flames and made an immediate impact, much like he has all season.
Hughes picked up an assist on a Jake DeBrusk power play goal in the second period, and led all Canucks players with nearly 30 minutes of ice time in the contest. In 29:48 of ice time, Hughes showed why he is the single most important player for the Canucks this year, and a huge reason why they can still fight for a spot in the playoffs.
Hughes has battled injuries all season and still isn’t feeling 100% upon returning to the lineup, but the Canucks are a much better team with him on the ice. As the reigning Norris Trophy winner for the NHL’s best defenseman, Hughes leads the Canucks in scoring by a wide margin.
In 51 games played this season, Hughes has picked up 14 goals and 47 assists for 61 total points. The next-highest producer on Vancouver’s roster is Conor Garland with 39 points (16G-23A).
The Canucks’ defensive game has been battered with injuries all season both from the blue line and between the pipes. Hughes has been part of that injury list, but he makes the most impact when he’s on the ice.
Star goalie Thatcher Demko and defenseman Noah Juulsen are both on injured reserve while blue liner Tyler Myers was absent against the Flames. Young defenseman Elias Pettersson was also an early exit in Calgary with just 4:06 of ice time.
The numbers speak for themselves but it’s clear that the Canucks are a better team with Hughes on the ice.
With 17 games remaining in their season, the Canucks will rely on their captain to lead the charge as the playoffs are still very much a possibility.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!