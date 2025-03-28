Canucks, Blue Jackets Meet in Must-Win Game
The Vancouver Canucks and Columbus Blue Jackets don’t share a conference, but they are in similar positions as the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs approach. With time winding down on the season, the Canucks and Blue Jackets are on the outside looking in at the playoffs but are keeping within striking distance.
The Canucks and Blue Jackets will meet in what will be a must-win game for both teams as they look to crawl their way back into their respective conference’s wild card positioning.
It’s been a turbulent season in Vancouver, but with 10 games remaining, the Canucks need to really find a rhythm. Holding a 34-26-12 record for 80 standings points, the Canucks are the first team out of the Western Conference playoffs, and five points back of the St. Louis Blues.
With a pair of games in hand on the Blues, the Canucks need every win they can get. Facing off against a stumbling Blue Jackets team might be perfect to keep the Western Conference race interesting.
According to moneypuck.com, the Canucks will see their playoff odds jump to 27% if they defeat the Blue Jackets in Columbus. A loss would set them back 8.6 percentage points to 10.7%.
As for the Blue Jackets, who have gone 2-7-1 in their last 10 games, they are just two points back of the Montreal Canadiens. A win over the Canucks, paired with key losses from the Canadiens and New York Rangers should leapfrog Columbus back into a surprise playoff position.
In 70 games played, the Blue Jackets are 32-29-9 for 73 points, well above where anyone expected them to be this season.
MoneyPuck believes a 5.8% increase is in order for the Blue Jackets if they defeat the Canucks, pushing them to 22.5%. A loss would be detrimental for their chances, taking a 7.2% blow down to 9.5%.
The Eastern Conference is extremely tight and the Blue Jackets have a game in hand on the Canadiens and two on the Rangers, but they’ll need to take full advantage of every opportunity they’re being given.
The Canucks and Blue Jackets don't meet often, but every game is a must-win for both teams this time of year.
