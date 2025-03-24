Blue Jackets Get Huge Boost Amid Losing Streak
The Columbus Blue Jackets have been one of the most surprising stories of the entire 2024-25 NHL season. As the playoff approach the Blue Jackets are still in the race, but a six-game winless streak has made their odds of competing for the Stanley Cup look a lot longer.
With 13 games remaining, the Blue Jackets are getting a pair of key faces back in the lineup. The Blue Jackets announced that forward Sean Monahan and defenseman Erik Gudbranson have both been activated from injured reserve after their own long-term injuries.
Monahan has been out of the lineup since early January with a wrist injury. In his first year with the Blue Jackets, Monahan has been a key face in the lineup and in the locker room.
In 41 games played, Monahan has 14 goals and 27 assists for 41 total points, an even point-per-game pace. At the time of his injury, Monahan was riding a four-game point streak that saw him notch eight points (1G-7A), including a pair of three-assist games.
Gudbranson, however, has been out of the lineup since the third game of the Blue Jackets’ season. A shoulder injury has sidelined Gudbranson since mid-October.
In his three games played, Gudbranson averaged 15:46 of ice time.
A veteran of 14 NHL seasons, Gudbranson has nearing the 800-game mark sitting at 792. In that time, the rugged blue liner has picked up 34 goals and 99 assists for 133 total points. He’s also recorded 1,690 hits over the course of his career.
The Blue Jackets still have a fighting chance of reaching the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and these key faces should be a huge addition to the lineup. Looking to work their way out of a losing streak, the Blue Jackets four points back of the Montreal Canadiens, who hold the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.
