Canucks Could Get Massive Boost at Goalie
Vancouver Canucks star goalie Thatcher Demko finished last season with a 35-14-2 record and finished as the runner-up for the Vezina Trophy as the top netminder in the NHL. A knee injury took him out of the Canucks lineup in the opening round of the playoffs, and he really hasn’t been able to find full health since.
Demko missed the start of the Canucks season recovering from knee surgery and has since dealt with a few more ailments. Currently out of the lineup with a lower-body injury, Demko has only played 17 games this season.
As the playoff race heats up for the Canucks, they may see Demko return to the ice for the first time in nearly two months. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Demko is likely starting against the New Jersey Devils after not playing since February 8.
Friedman says that Canucks surprise starting goalie Kevin Lankinen wasn’t feeling well against the New York Rangers, who he allowed four goals against. The Rangers won 5-3 with an empty net goal from former Canucks star J.T. Miller.
With 12 games remaining in their season, the Canucks are five points out of a Western Conference wild card spot. Through 70 games, the Canucks are 32-26-12 with 76 standings points.
The St. Louis Blues are one of the hottest teams in the NHL riding a six-game winning streak holding the second wild card spot at 81 points. The Canucks have two games in hand on the Blues, giving them opportunities to strike.
There is hope Demko can provide a much-needed boost in Vancouver. The Canucks are 5-4-1 in their last 0 games, but aren’t finding the right footing to maintain pace in the playoff race.
Demko hasn’t been outstanding in his outings this year with a 6-6-3 record, .891 save percentage, and 2.87 goals against average, but just getting him healthy for the stretch could be a morale boost.
This current road trip is a crucial one for the Canucks, and if Demko can provide anything positive it’ll be a plus for Vancouver.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!