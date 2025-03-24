Bruins, Kings Goalies Nearly Brawl During Game
A recent game between the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings went from tight contest to a fiery affair. In the second period of their matchup, a scrum broke out around the Kings' goal. In the course of the melee, Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman saw something he didn't like.
Moments later, the Bruins goalie was skating out of his crease and challenging the Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper to fisticuffs. As the two goalies jawed at one another, they moved closer to center ice. The officials were doing everything to keep them from trading punches, and cooler heads prevailed. It was probably the better decision for both net minders and their teams, but it robbed the fans and hockey community of the rarely seen but highly anticipated goalie fight.
Following the game, Swayman was asked what escalated the situation. Speaking to reporters, he said that he won't accept another team's goalie touching one of his teammates.
"He touched one of my guys and that's something that I'm not going to accept," he said. "(Fight) didn't happen so you just move forward."
For Swayman, however, this is just part of being a teammate. He told reporters that he'd do it for any of his fellow Bruins.
"I was just sticking up for my teammates. I don't care who it is," he said. "It's a guy in black and gold. You're not going to touch him. I care about every one of these guys like a brother. That's the way I felt and felt like it was my turn to step up. Thats just part of the game."
That kind of fight and leadership is something the Bruins desperately need in the final weeks of the season. In the time since they've traded their former captain, things have gone downhill. Having someone like Swayman, one of the team's top players, step up and show that level of determination and courage is contagious. The Bruins certainly don't want their franchise goalie dropping the gloves, but his example is something the organization is imploring the rest of the team to adopt.
