Canucks Forward Continues Rough Showing at 4 Nations Face Off
The 4 Nations Face-Off was supposed to be a clean slate for Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson. Having a down season in the NHL, the international tournament allowed Pettersson to re-assert his dominance on the ice.
Sweden managed to win their final preliminary game against the United States but did so without any contributions from the Canucks star. With Sweden eliminated, Pettersson's time at the 4 Nations is complete. His performance was an abject failure for him, Sweden, and the Canucks.
Pettersson entered the tournament as Sweden's number two center. Loaded with skill, the Canucks pivot had the chance to play with the best linemates of his career. Instead of shining while surrounded by elite talent, Pettersson was invisible for all three games he played. He failed to record a goal or an assist and only mustered two shots on goal in three contests.
The only consistency in Pettersson's game at the 4 Nations was his decreasing ice time over the tournament. During Sweden's tournament opener against Canada, Pettersson took 23 shifts and finished with over 16 minutes of ice time. Against Finland in game two, he played 20 shifts and logged 14:10 minutes of ice time.
In their finale, Pettersson assumed the ice time and role of a 12th forward on a team. He skated in only 13 shifts for 9:54 minutes of ice time. That number was the lowest among all Sweden skaters.
With such a disappointing showing, the Canucks should be worried. Pettersson was already a concern for Vancouver due to his involvement in locker-room drama that led to the team trading JT Miller. The offensive concerns are becoming just as prominent a problem as the locker room rift. It may mean that the Canucks explore a trade for their top center as the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline rapidly approaches.
