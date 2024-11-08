Analyst: Canucks a 'Sleeping Giant'
The Vancouver Canucks are the reigning winners of the Pacific Division aftey they won 52 games. For some, the parity in the division coupled with some of their offseason moves made them an ideal regression candidate in 2024-2025.
So far, the Canucks are showing that last season was no fluke, but perhaps an indication of even more to come. The team is 6-2-3 in their first 11 games. They've won six of their last eight after losing their first three games to bring them back into a playoff position in the Pacific.
According to NHL analyst Bryan Hayes, the Canucks are a dangerous team that deserves more recognition. Stopping by TSN recently, he gave the team high praise amidst a group of Canadian teams finding early success.
"I think they're a sleeping giant out west," he said. "I absolutely do. Considering how well they played last year, how great of a story they were last year, how competitive they were last year with all those injuries."
For Hayes, it's not just their overall play so far that has his attention. It's the fact that they are doing this without some top players available or contributing. Their starting goalie, Thatcher Demko, is still rehabilitating an injury, forcing Kevin Lankinen to shoulder considerably more starts than the team anticipated.
The team is also getting virtually no offense from star center Elias Pettersson. He has just two goals and five points over 11 games and looks completely out of sorts.
"Consider this," Hayes said. "Thatcher Demko has not played a game yet. And it feels like Elias Pettersson has not played a game yet. I know he's dressed and he's playing, but he's doing nothing."
Without their star players leading the way, the Canucks are winning games. They will need to maintain this momentum if they want to repeat their 52-win campaign in 2024-2025. But if Hayes' analysis is correct, it's just a matter of time until the Canucks have asserted their dominance over the Pacific Division and the Western Conference.
