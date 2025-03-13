Canucks’ Elias Pettersson Taking Full Advantage of JT Miller Trade
There’s no one on the Vancouver Canucks who has benefitted from the JT Miller trade more than Elias Pettersson. The locker room drama that unfolded between the two former teammates pushed the organization to its breaking point, ultimately deciding to ship Miller out of town.
It was a difficult decision for the Canucks, but thankfully Pettersson is taking full advantage of the situation. After an uncharacteristically slow start to the season, Pettersson is settling in and looks like the number one center the Canucks need him to be.
It’s taken a bit of time for Pettersson to find his groove, but he’s finally on the right path. It’s been four games since the NHL Trade Deadline, and Pettersson has four points. In the team’s recent victory over the Calgary Flames, he recorded his first multi-point game since December 23rd. He’s played at least 16 minutes in each game since the deadline, and according to the team’s head coach, Rick Tocchet, there’s plenty more to give from his top center man.
”I can see him [when he was] leaving after the game, I shook his hand there [and said] ‘good game,’ but he was [looking at me] like, ‘Hey, I’ve got more to go’” he said. “I like that, he's got the even keel. He's going to put the work in, and we'll continue to grind.”
In 59 games this season, Pettersson has 14 goals and 25 assists for 39 points. It’s a step down from his previous offensive production, but there’s signs that it’s improving. He’s playing with more confidence, and as a result he’s producing more. The Canucks are counting on this trend to continue. In order for the team to have any success in the postseason, they need Pettersson to continue making the most out of this situation.
