Veteran Forwards Leading Flames Playoff Push
The Calgary Flames surrendered a point to the Vancouver Canucks after a 4-3 shootout loss, tying the two teams battling for the final Western Conference Wild Card position. The Canucks got the better of their Pacific Division counterparts in this matchup, but the Flames still have a game in hand.
The fact that the Flames are in this position this season is another surprise in a long list of pleasant ones. The play of veteran forwards Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri are no exceptions. Each is having an excellent season, and they are leading the way for the Flames' playoff push.
This game against the Canucks was a perfect example. In addition to recording the top ice time among Flames forwards, Huberdeau and Kadri were undoubtedly their team's best offensive players. Huberdeau skated the third most minutes on the entire team, finishing with 26:02 of ice time. Kadri took 26 shifts for 23:48 minutes of ice time.
Huberdeau netted two goals in the game, bringing his season total to 24. Kadri recorded his 23rd goal of the season and picked up the secondary assist on Huberdeau's second goal.
They are doing some of everything for Calgary, and it's working. They have the same number of points on the season, putting them in a tie for first on the Flames with 48 apiece.
That puts the veteran pair in the lead in the following categories: goals, assists, points, and ice time. As a result, the Flames are 30-23-11 through 64 games.
The Flames are far from perfect. They have a -19 goal differential, lack an elite offensive player, and rely on a rookie goalie to carry a significant load. It's not a recipe for a Stanley Cup contender, but they are a playoff contender. They wouldn't be there without the play of their top forwards and veteran leaders, Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau.
