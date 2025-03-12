Something's Still Brewing With Bruins After Trade Deadline
The Boston Bruins captured an unlikely victory over the Florida Panthers. Just days after the Panthers acquired former Bruins captain Brad Marchand, the two squads met for an Atlantic Division showdown. Trailing after two periods, the Bruins were on the ropes. Shockingly, they netted three unanswered goals to earn a 3-2 win.
Weren’t the Bruins supposed to wither away and die for the remainder of the season? That’s what most teams would do after trading away their captain, a top defenseman, a veteran center, and a bottom-six winger, but that’s not the case in Boston. If you ask defenseman Mason Lohrei, this team refuses to give up on their playoff hopes.
“We’re never going to give up,” he said. “We know where we’re at. We’re just going to keep fighting. You saw it tonight.”
The same sentiment was echoed from fellow blue liner Nikita Zadorov. Playing in his first season with the Bruins, Zadorov has brought that physicality expected of him and some leadership to boot. Riding high from their win over the defending champions, he believes they could surprise the NHL with what they do over the remaining games.
“The guys show up,” he said. ”All the guys since Friday have been showing up, ready to work, ready to work their (butts) off and play for the crest… Something’s brewing for sure.”
As things stand, the Bruins are 30-28-8 with 16 games remaining in the regular season. The team is currently two points back of the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. With as many as seven teams still in contention for those two positions, the Bruins have a realistic chance of earning a berth in the postseason. From there anything can happen. Or, to put in Zadorov’s words, something could be brewing in Boston.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!