Blue Jackets Enter Race for Canucks' Elias Pettersson
The Vancouver Canucks have seen plenty of teams come forward and inquire about a trade for one of their feuding star forwards, but no move has been made after multiple months. While the Canucks continue to remain patient and wait for the right deal, a new surprising team has emerged as a candidate for Elias Pettersson.
TSN’s Pierre LeBrun noted it’s a bit too early to say the Columbus Blue Jackets are front runners for Pettersson, but they are definitely interested in what the Canucks are selling.
“Certainly, a team to talk about would be the Columbus Blue Jackets,” LeBrun said on Insider Trading. “It’s not surprising because they’ve got massive salary cap space.”
The Blue Jackets have the most salary cap space of any team in the NHL and were even given special exemption heading into the 2024-25 season. With the untimely loss of Johnny Gaudreau, the NHL allowed the Blue Jackets to enter the season under the $65 million salary cap floor.
At this moment, the Blue Jackets have a total cap hit of $69,251,059, well below the $88 million cap ceiling. They would have no problem adding Pettersson’s $11.6 million average annual value, and that is apparently their main target from Vancouver.
“As the Canucks make their rounds and talk to different teams about both J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson,” LeBrun said. “The conversation with the Jackets is on Pettersson.”
Not too many teams would be able to add Pettersson’s contract, but the Blue Jackets have the kind of space, and are a surprise playoff contender. Even without their star player and as other injuries pile up, the Blue Jackets hold a 25-19-7 record in the Eastern Conference’s second wild card spot.
The Canucks have made it clear they are not willing to entertain low-ball offers on either Miller or Pettersson, but teams like the Blue Jackets are looking for a deal that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg.
“I think for Columbus, it’s same question as a lot of other teams that have talked to Vancouver have” LeBrun said. “Who is Elias Pettersson right now?... Teams are waiting to see if the Canucks bring their asking price down on either player.”
Pettersson has struggled since signing his massive contract extension, posting just 32 points (11G-21A) in 44 games this season. He’s not far removed from a 103-point campaign, however, and that’s what everyone believes that’s a level he can still reach.
The Blue Jackets have the cap space to pull off this blockbuster, and are looking to make this improbable season even more memorable.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!