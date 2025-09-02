Canucks Emerge as Landing Spot for Former Penguins Defender
The Vancouver Canucks are a team to watch over the remaining weeks of the NHL offseason. Coming off a disappointing 2024-2025 campaign where they missed the postseason and traded away one of their top offensive players, the Canucks are trying to rebound in a loaded Western Conference.
The Canucks were relatively quiet over the summer, with one notable exception. They acquired forward Evander Kane from the Edmonton Oilers in a homecoming for the 34-year-old winger. Aside from that addition, the Canucks have mostly the same roster entering the 2025-2026 season. With that group, there is a hole at the second center position and in the left-side depth on defense.
One potential free-agent option could be the solution to round out the defense, and that's former Pittsburgh Penguins puck-mover Matt Grzelcyk. The 31-year-old defenseman had the best offensive season of his career in Pittsburgh last year, registering one goal and 39 assists in 82 regular-season contests. He's coming off a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Penguins, but he remains available on the open market as training camps near.
Behind left-handed defenseman and captain Quinn Hughes, the two-way abilities on Vancouver's left side are underwhelming. Marcus Pettersson is a capable puck-mover, but his specialties lie in eliminating opponent scoring chances, not creating his team's. 21-year-old Elias Pettersson is talented and has the potential to become a top-four defender eventually, but it's a lot to entrust in a player with just 28 games of NHL experience.
Adding Grzelcyk would solidify the left-handed depth and reliability behind their captain. Hughes, one season removed from his Norris Trophy-winning campaign, will continue to run the top power play unit and play somewhere around 25 minutes of ice time per night. In those 35 minutes he's not on the ice, the Canucks could turn to Grzelcyk for anywhere from 17 to 19 minutes per contest and know they have a defenseman who can create scoring chances and capably handle himself in his own end.
For a franchise desperate to return to the postseason, adding Grzelcyk to the lineup in the final weeks before training camp is a no-brainer. With a new head coach and top-six forward now in the mix, the biggest missing piece is another puck-moving defenseman to improve the left side. Thankfully for the Canucks, there is a suitable option unsigned as September begins. It makes too much sense, and it's why Vancouver is an ideal landing spot for the veteran defenseman.
