Capitals Defenseman Taking Big Steps in Recovery
Martin Fehervary put together a career year last season with the Washington Capitals, scoring five goals and picking up 20 assists for 25 points from the blue line. While the Capitals showed great success during the regular season, the 25-year-old defenseman was forced to miss the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
A knee injury sidelined the Capitals defenseman for the entirety of the postseason and only recently did Fehervary start to show some progress.
The Capitals have started hosting informal skates in preparation for the 2025-26 season, and for the first time since April, Fehervary has hit the ice with his teammates. Fehervary’s skate wasn’t too intense but any progress is a positive for the player and the team as they both look to build on a successful 2024-25 campaign.
According to the Hockey News’ Sammi Silber, Fehervary was watched closely by Capitals’ trainers to monitor his progress. Fehervary noted that he is still dealing with some pain.
Fehervary tore his meniscus in his right knee trying to block a shot against the New York Islanders. The Slovakia native hadn’t missed a game all year, but missed the final game of the season and the entire playoffs thanks to the injury.
The offseason wasn’t completely focused on recovery for Fehervary, however, as he and the Capitals agreed to a seven-year contract extension. Kicking off in the 2026-27 season, Fehervary will make $6 million against the salary cap annually.
That price will make him the second highest-paid Capitals blue liner behind only Jakob Chychrun. John Carlson is about to enter the final year of his contract with the Capitals and does not have an extension signed.
Originally a second round draft pick (46th overall) of the Capitals in 2018, Fehervary has played in 299 career regular season games. In that time, he has picked up 22 goals and 53 assists for 75 total points.
It’s not yet clear if Fehervary will be ready for opening night of the 2025-26 season, but taking to the ice is a huge step for one of the Capitals’ top defensemen.
