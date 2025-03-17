Former Coach Identifies Key to Canucks Playoff Push
The Vancouver Canucks have been jockeying for position in the Western Conference playoff race all season and with the season starting to wind down, the intensity is only going to ramp up. With a 31-25-11 record through 67 games, the Canucks currently hold the West’s second wild card spot, but it might not be for long.
If the Canucks want to punch their ticket to the playoffs, they must see a recent hot streak become the norm for a key player. Elias Pettersson has four goals and three assists for seven points in his last six games, a big turnaround from a pretty mediocre season.
According to former NHL head coach Bruce Boudreau, Pettersson is going to be the key piece that pushes the Canucks into the playoffs.
“He’s got to average a point and a half to two points a game if the Canucks are going to have success offensively,” Boudreau said on TSN.
With an upcoming late-season six-game road trip, the Canucks will turn to Pettersson and captain Quinn Hughes for some stability. Hughes, however, has been the Canucks best player when he’s healthy and in the lineup.
Hughes has played in 52 games this year putting up 15 goals and 47 assists for 62 points from the blue line, all while dealing with multiple injuries most of the season.
“They’ve got to come away with that 4-2,” Boudreau said referring to the Canucks’ upcoming road trip. “If they come away 1-5… I don’t think they can make it. This is a big road trip.”
Before the end of March, the Canucks are set to take on the St. Louis Blues, New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Winnipeg Jets.
The Canucks are currently tied with the Blues in the Western Conference playoff race, while the Rangers, Devils, Islanders, and Blue Jackets are all in their own playoff battle in the East.
The Jets are one of the top teams in the NHL and are sure to be stiff competition for the Canucks no matter the situation.
People have been watching Pettersson closely all season, he’s under-performed, but this is the perfect time for him to prove his worth. The Canucks need him to step up and their upcoming road trip could make or break their season.
