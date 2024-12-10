Canucks Forward Returns to Practice After Time Away
After three weeks away from the Vancouver Canucks lineup for personal reasons, J.T. Miller has returned to skating with his teammates. Miller isn’t ready for a return to game action, but this is a good sign for the Canucks as one of their key forwards works towards a return.
The Canucks announced in mid-November that Miller was taking a leave of absence and would be away from the team for an undetermined amount of time. Miller’s presence at this morning skate is his first time on the ice since that announcement.
Ever since stepping away from the team, rumors and speculation started to circulate about Miller and his status with the team. Injury speculation popped up as did trade rumors, all of which were debunked by general manager Jim Rutherford.
“Don’t start making stuff up on someone in his situation. That’s disrespectful,” Rutherford told the Province. “People that do this for fun, or for a living, just go back to making up trade rumours.”
Miller has missed nine games since going on leave, and the Canucks have gone 5-3-1 in that time.
Before taking his time away, Miller appeared in 17 games and put up six goals and 10 assists for 16 total points. Coming off of a 103-point campaign in 2023-24, Miller is one of the most important forwards on the Canucks roster.
There may not be a timeline for Miller’s return, but he is back with the team an taking strides to getting back up to game action. It’s likely he practices at least one or two more times before filing back into the lineup.
Canucks' fans have shown their support for the veteran forward and are patiently waiting to welcome Miller back to the ice with open arms.
