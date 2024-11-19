Canucks Forward Announces Leave of Absence
The Vancouver Canucks have been called a "sleeping giant" in the Western Conference this season. It's a fitting description for the team, largely because of the depth of offensive talent in the organization.
The depth of the Canucks' forward group is facing their most significant test of the season, as the organization announced that star center J.T. Miller is taking a leave of absence from the team for personal reasons. General Manager Patrik Allvin shared the update and some brief words of encouragement for Miller.
"Right now our sole focus is on making sure J.T. knows that the entire organization is here to support him," Allvin said. "Out of respect to J.T., we will have no further comment at this time."
One of the Canucks' top players over the last few seasons has been Miller. Anchoring their top-line, he's been a reliable point producer since joining the Canucks during the 2019-2020 season.
He's recorded 30 goals or more in three of his four campaigns in Vancouver, including a career-best 37 goals last season. Miller also reached career-high in points during the 2023-2024 season, adding 66 assists to his 37 goals for 103 points. At age 31, the East Palestine, Ohio native has amassed 244 career goals, 411 assists, and 655 career points.
Miller is a veteran of 815 NHL games. Originally selected in the first round of the 2011 NHL Draft by the New York Rangers, he would spend the first six seasons of his career on Broadway. In 2017, he was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning, but only stayed there for two seasons before being moved to Vancouver.
Without Miller in the lineup, the Canucks will turn to another star center to make up the slack. Elias Pettersson has been off to an uncharacteristic start to his 2024, but the timing is perfect for him to snap out of his slump and help the Canucks stay afloat without one of their star players.
