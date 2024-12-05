Predators Not Moving Bruising Defenseman
The Nashville Predators made waves in the offseason by making multiple huge signings on the opening day of free agency. Despite the All-Star lineup, the Predators have struggled to string together wins and are 7-13-6 through 26 games played.
With early struggles mounting, it’s been pondered if the Predators might start to pull the plug on some of their big names. General manager Barry Trotz threatened a rebuild once, but no sweeping changes have been made.
Massive moves aren’t likely, but certain parts of the lineup have gained attention on the trade market. According to Elliotte Friedman in a written 32 Thoughts, teams have their eyes on defenseman Jeremy Lauzon, but the Predators don’t plan on moving him.
“There is definite interest in Hit King Jeremy Lauzon, currently out with injury,” Friedman writes. “He's signed for one more year at a very reasonable $2 million. But the organization loves him and has zero desire to go down that road.”
Lauzon is in his third full season with the Predators and has been one of the league’s biggest hitters over the last few years. In 2023-24, in 79 games played, he set the record for hits in a single season with 386.
In 310 career games between the Predators, Seattle Kraken, and Boston Bruins, Lauzon has 1,108 recorded hits. Through 22 games this season, he has laid the body 103 times.
Lauzon isn’t known for his offensive game, with just a single assist for far this year, but teams looking for grit might find the record holder for hits in a season appealing.
While averaging over 18:30 minutes of ice time in each of the last two seasons, Lauzon can eat minutes and play the body. Quite a few teams might find that to be useful to their lineup, but the Predators are keeping him around.
The Predators might be making a number of moves and focusing on getting help for certain areas of their lineup, but Lauzon likely won't be a part of any trade packages.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!