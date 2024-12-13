Report: Canucks Shopping Recently Signed Defenseman
The Vancouver Canucks are currently holding down the second wild card spot in the NHL’s Western Conference, but would sure like to be closer to the front of the race. Even with one of the best lineups in the league, the Canucks are looking to improve their team as the midway point of the season approaches.
A big part of improving the lineup will be on the trade market, and the Canucks will always be at the center of the rumor mill with Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin involved. To help make some additions, the Canucks will likely have to make a few subtractions.
According to Rick Dahliwal on Donnie and Dahli, the Canucks have made defenseman Vincent Desharnais available for for trade.
“A couple of people tell me they’ve heard Desharnais’ name out there,” Dahliwal said. “Some think his name is out there in the trade market.”
The Canucks signed Desharnais to a two-year deal over this past offseason and has only skated in 17 games. At 28 years old, the 2023-24 season was the first time he saw regular playing time at the NHL level.
As a member of the Edmonton Oilers, Desharnais played 78 games in 2023-24 and put up 11 points (1G-10A). The year before he played in his first 36 career games.
“They signed him in the summer,” Dahliwal said. “Great size, great potential, but he’s having a hell of a time being a regular defenseman.”
As a right-shot defenseman, Desharnais is battling for ice time along with the likes of Tyler Myers, Noah Juulsen, and Mark Friedman. It took Filip Hronek suffering a long-term injury for Desharnais to really see the lineup on a regular basis.
Dahliwal discussed that the Canucks aren’t afraid to rectify mistakes with the lineup in short order. Desharnais has played 17 games after being signed to a two-year deal worth $2 million annually, and is already being talked about on the trade market.
It may not be an easy trade to make, but the Canucks are looking to abandon ship on Desharnais pretty quickly after signing him.
