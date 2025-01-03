Maple Leafs Reclaim Defender From Utah Hockey Club
The waivers carousel continued in the NHL, as the Toronto Maple Leafs reclaimed a defenseman from the Utah Hockey Club. 30-year-old Dakota Mermis was placed on waivers just a few weeks ago by the Maple Leafs and was claimed by Utah.
Mermis didn't last long with Utah and now lands back with the Maple Leafs organization. The Leafs' PR team shared the news of Mermis' return to Toronto after just one NHL game played with Utah, and also provided one more detail. The veteran defender was also assigned to the team's American Hockey League affiliate, the Toronto Marlies.
The situation with Mermis is a bit different from other waiver cases. Usually, if an NHL team claims a waived player, he would remain on the NHL roster. But in this instance, there were no other bids for Mermis. Because the Leafs were the only team to submit a claim for him, it allows the organization to assign him to the AHL.
Mermis is a veteran of 75 NHL games across multiple organizations. Undrafted after his collegiate career, he broke though in the league with the Arizona Coyotes. He also spent time with the New Jersery Devils before signing in Toronto.
Last season with the Minnesota Wild was the most he's ever played in the NHL in one season. Over 47 games, he recorded three goals and five assists for eight points while averaging 14 minutes of ice-time.
Over his 75 career games, he has compiled four goals, eight assists, and 12 points with an average of 14:25 of ice-time and 39 career penalty minutes. He's also spent the rest of his professional career in the AHL.
