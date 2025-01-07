Flames Set Asking Price for Goalie Trade
The Calgary Flames entered the 2024-25 season with three goalies who could reasonably serve in their NHL lineup. Reaching the halfway point of the season, it’s possible the Flames may consider dropping one of them in a trade.
Rookie netminder Dustin Wolf is safe as he keeps up in the Calder Trophy conversation, but a different Flames netminder has popped up on a new trade board. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff believes the Flames may consider moving on from backup netminder Dan Vladar.
Teams like the Carolina Hurricanes have checked in on Vladar’s availability, but the Flames have a specific price in mind.
“The Flames are looking to get back at the very least what they spent to get Vladar from Boston,” Seravalli writes. “A third-round pick.”
Vladar made his way to Calgary from the Boston Bruins in July of 2021. Vladar was traded straight up for a third-round pick; no other players or picks were involved.
The Flames have done a good job of splitting time between Wolf and Vladar evenly through the opening half of the 2024-25 season, with Wolf taking 20 stars and Vladar making 19.
In his 19 starts, Vladar has a 6-8-5 record with an .888 save percentage and 3.08 goals against average.
If the Flames decide it’s time to deal Vladar, they have a third name at the ready in the American Hockey League. Devin Cooley could have easily started the season at the NHL level, but he’s been dynamite in the AHL.
In 24 games played, Cooley has a 17-6-0 record with a .937 save percentage and 1.99 goals against average.
Flirting with a playoff spot at 18-14-7, the Flames may want to hold on to each of their goalie options in case of injury, but if the right deal comes along, they'll take the chance.
The Flames have options in goal and they know what they want if they’re getting active in the goalie market.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!