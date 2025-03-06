Blues Defender Out With Knee Injury
The St. Louis Blues are attempting to steal a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. Battling it out with several teams for the final two spots, the Blues need all the help they can get.
Which makes the injury to the Blues top defender a devastating event. The team announced that veteran blue liner Colton Parayko sustained a lower-body injury that will keep him out for at least six weeks. In the team's press release, they shared that Parayko is undergoing a scope on his knee and will be reevaluated in a month and a half.
This year, he's played in 62 regular-season contests. He's already hit a new career-high in goals, registering 15. He's added 20 assists for 35 points while averaging nearly 24 minutes of ice time. In his absence, the Blues must find a way to fill the void of their missing number one defender.
Parayko has been an excellent defender for the Blues this season. The 31-year-old has been among the most underrated yet consistent defensemen in the NHL since first entering the league in 2015-2016. He's eclipsed 10 goals or higher four times and recorded 30 points or more five times. With the exception of his rookie season, he's averaged at least 21 minutes of ice time. He's played 721 career NHL games, all with the Blues, and accumulated 76 goals, 218 assists, and 294 points.
The Blues first drafted Parayko in the third round of the 2012 NHL Draft. He worked his way up through collegiate hockey at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Following his junior season, he joined St. Louis' American Hockey League affiliate and quickly earned a spot with the NHL club.
Parayko was also integral to Canada's recent gold medal win at the 4 Nations Face-Off alongside his Blues teammate, Jordan Binnington. Parayko played in each tournament game and was a key part of shutting Team USA down in the finals.
