Bruins Still Open to Trading Brad Marchand
The Boston Bruins may move their captain before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, after all. According to recent reports, the Bruins and winger Brad Marchand are pushing towards a contract extension. Despite those efforts, the organization is setting up a "plan B."
NHL insider Chris Johnston reported that the Bruins are still open to trading Marchand. Even as they hammer out a new deal, the organization is taking phone calls and inquiries on their captain.
"While the Bruins continue to go back and forth with Brad Marchand on a possible contract extension, word is they're still open to potentially trading their captain," he wrote. "Teams calling with interest aren't being told 'no' right now."
The availability of Marchand shouldn't be a surprise. His up in the air status began at the start of the 2024-2025 season, when he entered the campaign without signing an extension. Now that the Bruins are battling it out for one of the Wild Card spots in the Eastern Conference, it's understandable that Boston is evaluating all of their options.
If the Bruins trade Marchand, they'll send out one of their top scorers and locker room leaders. He is currently second on the team in scoring this season, only trailing Czech superstar David Pastrnak in total scoring. In 61 games, he has 21 goals, 26 assists, and 47 points, averaging 18:26 minutes of ice time per game.
The Bruins have just under 24 hours to decide. If they want to focus on a contract extension, they must roll the dice and hope something gets done between now and July 1. If they don't want to take that risk, plenty of teams will push to acquire him. Teams like the Colorado Avalanche, New Jersey Devils, or even the Florida Panthers would make sense as possible landing spots.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!