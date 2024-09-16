Canucks Sign Former Senators Goalie to PTO
The Vancouver Canucks have been searching for possible temporary goalie options after learning their starting goalie might not be ready to start the season. Thatcher Demko is making progress but is still recovering from an offseason knee surgery.
To help fill the void while they wait for Demko to return to health, the Canucks have signed 25-year-old goalie Dylan Ferguson to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin made the announcement with training camp just a few days away.
Previous reports had indicated that the Canucks were targeting, and sending offers to, former Nashville Predators netminder Kevin Lankinen. That could still be an option as Ferguson is only coming to camp on a PTO.
Ferguson has played three NHL games and spent the entire 2023-24 season in the KHL with Dynamo Minsk. In 23 games played in Minsk, he put up a 9-9-0 record with a .904 save percentage and 2.51 goals against average.
In 2017, Ferguson was a seventh-round pick (194th overall) of the Dallas Stars but ended up making his NHL debut with the Vegas Golden Knights.
During their inaugural season in 2017-18, the Golden Knights saw the first four goalies on their depth chart go down with injuries. Ferguson was forced to make his NHL debut at the age of 19, playing nine minutes against the Edmonton Oilers.
Ferguson allowed a goal on two shots as the Golden Knights lost 8-2.
After a few seasons bouncing between American Hockey League and ECHL teams, Ferguson landed with the Ottawa Senators organization in 2022-23. He played two NHL games with the Senators picking up a 1-1 record.
Ferguson’s one career win came in a 48-save effort against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
With Demko and possibly Arturs Silovs still recovering from respective knee injuries, Ferguson has a chance to hold an NHL role again, though it likely wouldn’t last long.
The Canucks are expecting to see Demko return to full health in the near future and Silovs will likely be good to go soon.
