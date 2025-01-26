Bruins Defenseman Slams Blackhawks for Draft Selection
Montreal Canadiens top forward prospect Ivan Demidov has gained a ton of attention since being taken fifth overall at the 2024 NHL Draft. If you ask certain people, though, they might tell you the Canadiens got Demidov as a steal at fifth overall.
According to Boston Bruins defenseman, and fellow Russian, Nikita Zadorov, the Chicago Blackhawks should have taken Demidov with the second pick at the draft.
“If I were Chicago, I would have taken him,” Zadorov said in an interview with RG. “When you have a player with such natural talent and hockey IQ, in my opinion, you grab that, and the rest will work itself out. You can teach defense, and he’s shown a willingness to improve that part of his game.”
The Blackhawks had the first-overall pick in 2023 and chose Connor Bedard. With the second pick in 2024, they went with defenseman Artyom Levshunov. While the Blackhawks are pleased with Levshunov, and the progress he’s making in the system, Demidov seems to already have a ton more talent.
“His skill set is so elite that I'm surprised that he fell to fifth place in the draft,” Zadorov said. “His skating, shooting, and hockey IQ - it’s really fun to watch him go.”
Regardless of who drafted Demidov, Zadorov knows he’s going to be a top-tier player in the NHL. The Montreal market is going to love what they get when he finally makes his way over to North America.
“Ivan is such a media-friendly, nice guy,” Zadorov said. “I think he'll fit perfectly in Montreal, it's a good place for him. They'll develop him well there, and the fans will instantly love him.”
Pacing to be one of the top rookies the KHL has ever seen, Demidov has played in 47 games this season with SKA St. Petersburg with 16 goals and 21 assists for 37 total points.
Not only did the Blackhawks miss out on one of the top up and coming talents in hockey, but the Anaheim Ducks and Columbus Blue Jackets also went in different directions when selecting third and fourth overall.
The San Jose Sharks had the top pick and went with Macklin Celebrini, arguably the only prospect in the 2024 NHL Draft who currently has a higher pedigree than Demidov right now.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!