Bruins Defender Wants to Represent Russia
For Boston Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov, he's in an interesting situation. The Russian-born blue liner is in the prime age of his NHL career, fresh off signing the biggest contract of his professional career with the Bruins. But at age 29, he's approaching the point of not being able to play for his native country in international competition.
It's something the Bruins' defender would love to do. He told RG writer Igor Rabiner in a recent interview about his desire to play for Russia in the olympics or any type of international tournament.
"I have a 100% desire to play for my country, and I would do it with pleasure,” he said. “But I do not control this situation. A million factors must come together for this to happen."
The biggest one is that Russia and Belarus have been suspended from international competition since 2022. The International Ice Hockey Federation imposed the ban following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Their latest update maintained the ban on the two countries with a set date of May 2025 as the window for the IIHF to make a new decision. Zadorov is aware of that, and he's monitoring the situation.
"First, we must be reinstated, then the NHL has to agree to let us go (to the Olympics)," he said. "And then they have to pick me."
The other factor has less to do with his on-ice ability and more to do with his views off of it. According to the same RG report, Zadorov is one of the few Russian NHL players who has been outspoken about his disagreements with the Russian government. Speaking with Rabiner, Zadorov mentioned that his views could also keep him from being chosen for a potential Russian squad.
"And, because of my previous statements, who knows if they will (pick me)," he said. "Everyone is waiting for something to change in the near future. We will wait and see."
It's a tenuous situation for Zadorov and his native country. The geopolitical aspects at play here stretch far past what takes place on the ice, and Zadorov seems to grasp that. Either way, he's hopeful that one day in the near future he can represent Russia in international ice hockey.
