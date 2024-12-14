Golden Knights Extend Key Bottom-Six Forward
The regular season has been as busy for the players on the ice as it has been for the Vegas Golden Knights' staff off of it. Their front office has been active since the offseason and continue to get critical work done. They announced another key signing as they finalized a contract extension with forward Keegan Kolesar.
The Golden Knights signed Kolesar to a new three-year extension. The deal is for a total of $7.5 million and will carry an average annual value of $2.5 million. The 27-year-old winger was in the final season of a previous three-year contract that he signed with the organization in the summer of 2022.
Kolesar has played every NHL game of his career in a Golden Knights sweater despite not being drafted by the organization. Originally drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third round of the 2015 NHL Draft, he was traded to Vegas a couple years later at the 2017 NHL Draft.
And in that time, Kolesar's established himself as a well-rounded, physical force in the Vegas bottom-six. A veteran of 304 NHL games, he's played in at least 74 games in each of the last three seasons and played in all 29 games for the team this season.
Kolesar made his NHL debut with the Golden Knights in 2020 for one game, but made the full-time jump the following year. As a rookie, he notched 13 points in 44 games.
His sophomore season was a big step forward. Over 77 games, he scored seven goals and recorded a career-high 17 assists for 24 points.
This season, Kolesar's on pace to have his most productive season yet. He's averaging the highest amount of ice-time of his career, playing 12:55 per game. Through a continued net-front presence and a bloated shooting percentage of 21%, he's already at seven goals and 11 points. At this pace he should eclipse 15 goals for the first time.
The signing of Kolesar continues a trend for Vegas. Earlier this season, the team signed Shea Theodore to a massive extension and then followed that up shortly after with a new contract for middle-six forward Brett Howden. The Golden Knights are making a clear effort to retain some of their most important talents and locker room voices.
